As per reports, Bhojpuri actresses Aanchal Tiwari, Simran Srivastava and singer Vimlesh Pandey, aka Chhotu Pandey, were killed in a terrible road accident in Bihar's Kaimur district on February 26 that claimed nine lives in total. The accident happened when a truck collided with an SUV and a motorbike on GT Road near Devkali village. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had condoled their demise while confirming the accident news on social media. Chhotu Pandey Dies: Bhojpuri Singer Dies in Kaimur Road Accident After Speeding SUV Collides With Container on National Highway 19 in Bihar.

CM Nitish Kumar's Post

कैमूर जिले के मोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के एन॰एच॰ 2 स्थित देवकली के समीप भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना में लोगों की मृत्यु दुःखद। मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना है। घायलों के समुचित इलाज का निर्देश दिया है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 25, 2024

Watch News Report of the Accident:

VIDEO | Several killed after a car collided with a container in Bihar's Kaimur. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wKkD4eTpBp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2024

