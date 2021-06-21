Your wait is finally over! As the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi is back with season 3. The makers have dropped the official first teaser of the show and it has surely doubled up the excitement of fans. You cannot miss this one. Bigg Boss Marathi is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Watch Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)