Global fashion icons Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK’s Lisa lit up Taormina, Sicily, Italy, at Bvlgari's Polychroma High Jewellery and High-End Watches event on Monday (May 19). The event was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' and the K-pop superstar in attendance. PeeCee wore a vintage silk beige dress by Dior, while the "Lalisa" singer looked stunning in a white and yellow off-shoulder gown. Both completed their looks with Bvlgari jewellery. Now, photos and videos from the event are going viral on social media. One shows the duo posing with Jean-Christophe Babin, while another captures them seated at a dining table, enjoying a light-hearted chat. This is not the first time that the global superstars have met each other. Back in 2022, the duo had first crossed paths at an event along with Hollywood star Anne Hathaway. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Chills With Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa at an Event in Paris (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK Lisa at Bvlgari Event in Italy

