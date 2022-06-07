Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa recently were seen bonding at a jewellery brand event in Paris. PC took to Instagram and shared a picture from the trio's gala time which saw the the girls just having some 'fun'. In the selfie, while Anne and Lisa were twinning in yellow, Priyanka shined in a shimmery golden gown. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes New Mommy Rihanna as She Welcomes Baby Boy With Beau A$AP Rocky (View Post).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankaworlds)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankaworlds)

