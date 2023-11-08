12th Fail continues to show steady performance in these two weeks. The film helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra will would soon be crossing Rs 25 crore mark at the domestic box office. The total collection of Vikrant Massey-starrer stands at Rs 24.16 crore in India. 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey Shares Emotional Clip From Critically Acclaimed Film (Watch Video).

12th Fail Collections

#12thFail refuses to slow down… Biz on [second] Tue is HIGHER than [second] Mon… Will be interesting to see how strongly it sustains once #Tiger3 arrives [on Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.30 cr, Mon 1.31 cr, Tue 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 24.16 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/syVfaCnA2A — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2023

