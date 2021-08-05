The trailer of ZEE5 Film 200 Halla is out and we get a glimpse of an intense legal drama that raises strong topics like caste oppression, social injustice and more. Rinku Rajguru, Barun Sobti, Amol Palekar lead this solid law drama as they stand shoulder to shoulder with downtrodden women who are fighting for their pride after sexual assault. 200 Halla Ho premieres only on ZEE5 on August 20.

Watch 200 Halla Ho Trailer Below:

