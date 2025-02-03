The first season of Kohrra was hailed by critics and viewers. Now, while Suvinder Vicky has opted to stay out of the new season, Barun Sobti is returning as ASI Amarpal Jasjit Garundi, and this time, he has a new partner, played by Mona Singh. The teaser of Kohrra season 2 was launched on February 3, 2025, and it looks like the protagonists are investigating another gritty and disturbing case with heavy-duty emotional implications. Kohrra Review: Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti are Excellent in Netflix's Well-Written Police-Procedural Series.

Watch Teaser of 'Kohrra' Season 2:

Kohrra laut raha hai, ek naye case aur ek nayi mystery ke sath. Kohrra S2 starring Barun Sobti, Mona Singh is coming soon, only on Netflix.#KohrraS2#KohrraS2OnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/oKMO7up7Xr — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

