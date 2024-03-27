Kajol marked the 26th anniversary of the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya by sharing three cherished stills from the movie, including one featuring her co-star Salman Khan. Alongside these images, Kajol added her trademark quirkiness with a caption that whimsically reminisced, "When tying your hair in a plait was a symbol of an innocent girl." This heartfelt post honoured the film's enduring legacy and spread happiness and fond memories among her fans and followers. Maa: Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol and Vishal Furia in Upcoming Horror Flick - Reports.

Kajol Celebrates 26 Years Of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)