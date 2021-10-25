The 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony are being held at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. The prestigious awards are presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Kangana Ranaut has received the Best Actress honour for the fourth time for her movie Panga and Manikarnika. Interestingly, Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee get the Best Actor Award from honourable VP for their films Asuran and Bhonsle respectively. You can check out the pics below.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

