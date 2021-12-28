83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, was one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Although the film opened to positive response from the audience, it has seen a drawback in terms of its box office collections. It has been four days since the Kabir Khan directorial hit the big screens and its total domestic collection stands at Rs 54.29 crore. The highest collection was seen on the third day with Rs 17.41 crore.

83 Box Office Collection Update

#83TheFilm remains low… A double digit Day 4 would’ve salvaged the situation, but the rejection is apparent in its numbers… Premium multiplexes are driving its biz, but that’s not enough… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr. Total: ₹ 54.29 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/vZ9bITOkx7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)