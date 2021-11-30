Trailer of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83 was unveiled on November 30. And, just after the trailer dropped Twitterati gone crazy about the marvellous performance of Ranveer as Kapil Dev. Apart from that, fans think they have spotted the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the video. The stills from the trailer are going viral, where it can be seen a boy in his young age enjoying the World Cup victory. Fans of Master Blaster thinks they have spotted him from his childhood days. ’83 Trailer: Ranveer Singh As Kapil Dev Has Bowled Over Our Hearts; Ladylove Deepika Padukone Is His Incredible Moral Support In This True Story (Watch Video).

#83Trailer I think I saw Sachin celebrating with Ajit after the WC victory.. pic.twitter.com/wNPnK8eCjk — Bibhu (@Bibhu224) November 30, 2021

Sachin in 83 trailer 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D1MxeW4q6y — r ★ (@itzzRashmi) November 30, 2021

