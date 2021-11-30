The much-awaited trailer of ’83 is here and Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Kapil Dev, the legend who captained the Indian cricket team at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, has bowled over our hearts. He is calm, composed and has a clear vision for his team. Be it during the practice sessions or on the field, he is seen handling his team members exceptionally. The trailer also gives glimpses of Pankaj Tripathi as the manager, Jiiva as Srikkanth and other members too. Ranveer's dialogue ‘we’re here to win’ is indeed whistle-worthy and then of course that victory run is unmissable. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Kapil’s wife, Romi Bhatia. The two not just share a great chemistry, but she is seen as an incredible moral support too. Directed by Kabir Khan, this story of ‘the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable’ is a total winner.

Watch The Trailer Of ’83 Below:

