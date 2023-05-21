There have been multiple instances in the past wherein actresses find themselves in uncomfortable situation while posing with a fan. Talking on the same lines, it was Aahana Kumra, who was recently touched inappropriately by an admirer during an event in Mumbai. However, the actress did not stay mum, but firmly said, “don’t touch me," leading the man to apologise. The said video has gone viral online which sees a male fan putting his hand around Aahana's waist. Priyanka Chopra Gets Miffed After Two Men Break Security to Take Selfies With Her at Delhi Airport (Watch Video).

Watch Aahana Kumra's Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Tidings™ - Entertainment News (@buzztidings)

