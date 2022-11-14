Aamir Khan is all set to have a cameo in Kajol's Salaam Venky. In the film Kajol stars as a mother looking after her terminally ill, differently-abled son and fans are excited to see the actress' reunion with Fanaa co-star Aamir Khan after 16 long years. Salaam Venky: Revathy Film Reunites Kajol With Kamal Sadanah, Her Debut Movie Hero, After 30 Years (Watch Video).
Check Out Netizens Reaction Below:
Reunion
THE KAJOL AND AAMIR KHAN REUNION@itsKajolD #SalaamVenkyTrailer pic.twitter.com/SgdoI4sHGh
— SALAAM VENKY ERA (@FanaaForKajol) November 14, 2022
Reunion After 16 Years
We can’t keep calm we got this after 16 years😩❤️ #SalaamVenkyTrailer #aamirkhan #kajol pic.twitter.com/FKLZOOjYDf
— 𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖆 💕 #majama (@Banafkms) November 14, 2022
Aamir's Cameo
'Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye'. 💙#SalaamVenkyTrailer trailer is full of Emotions, Life aboyt Fighting Spirit.@itsKajolD's role choices are Really Brilliant. ✨
& #AamirKhan's appearance are real surprise.
Directed by @AshaRevathy.https://t.co/TD1FWCHiVQ#Kajol pic.twitter.com/9VzhwX1kHs
— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) November 14, 2022
Happy Fan
Wow sooooo cute wow im so happy☺💕 #AamirKhan #kajol #SalaamVenkyTrailer pic.twitter.com/TNowC8f8NX
— Sudha Ajmera (@SudhaAjmera7) November 14, 2022
