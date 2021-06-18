Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap completed one year of togetherness with beau Shane Gregoire. And to celebrate the special day, the lovebirds went to Karjat to spend some fun and quality time with each other. Aaliyah shared glimpses from their trip on Instagram.

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap (@aaliyahkashyap)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)