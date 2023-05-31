Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to thank Aamir Khan for the ‘wonderful evening and beautiful hospitality’. The comedian and actor shared a series of pics in which he and his wife Ginni Chatrath are seen posing with Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist. Kapil mentioned in his post, “what a beautiful n memorable get together it was.” Aamir Khan Shows Off His Impromptu Bhangra Moves at Carry On Jatta 3 Trailer Launch Event (Watch Video)

.

Kapil Sharma, Aamir Khan, Ginni Chatrath

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)