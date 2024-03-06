T-Series issued an official statement clarifying that they are not involved in producing Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, Aashiqui 3. Earlier reports suggested filmmaker Anurag Basu would direct the third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise. However, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series mentioned that their upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the franchise. FYI, a legal notice was issued to T-Series earlier by the family of late producer Ramesh Behl over alleged similarities between Aashiqui 3 and the film Baseraa. Aashiqui 3: Triptii Dimri to Romance Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu Directorial; Film's Shooting to Kickstart in 2024 – Reports.

Aashiqui 3 Shelved?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Aashiqui 3 Announcement Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)