Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son, AbRam turns 9 today (May 27), and well mommy has the coolest birthday wish for the cutie. As Gauri took to Instagram and shared an unseen video of the little one who can be seen posing on an ATV bike. Surely, SRK's son has got the SWAG! Suhana Khan Turns 21, Mom Gauri Khan Wishes Happy Birthday With a Glamorous Photo of Her Gorgeous Daughter on Instagram.

Gauri Khan Wishes AbRam:

