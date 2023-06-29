Rukhsar Rehman is known for her roles in Sarkar, Knock Out, Baal Veer, Adaalat among others. The actress tied the knot with filmmaker-writer Faruk Kabir in 2010 and that was her second marriage. A source revealed to HT that the couple is reportedly heading for divorce after 13 years of marriage. The source was quoted as saying, “The two have been dealing with a lot of problems for the past few months and could not resolve the differences amicably despite several discussions. Hence, they have now involved families and are heading for divorce.” Asin Thottumkal Slams Divorce Rumours With Rahul Sharma, Actress Calls It As ‘Baseless News’ (View Post).

Rukhsar Rehman And Faruk Kabir Divorce

