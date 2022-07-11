Vidyut Jammwal’s action thriller Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha is the sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, the film has not had a fantastic opening at the box office. The total collection of this film stands at Rs 6.15 crore. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's 'Bloody' Avatar Entertains, But Doesn't Quite Surprise!

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha Box Office

#KhudaHaafiz2 gathers speed after a sluggish start on Day 1... Day 2 and 3 witness good gains... Tier-2 and #Tier-3 centres are driving its biz... Needs to equal/surpass Day 1 biz on Day 4... Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.72 cr, Sun 3.13 cr. Total: ₹ 6.15 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/jVNKucuQy1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2022

