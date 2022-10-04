A video of Prabhas has surfaced online in which he looks visibly upset. The actor is heard saying ‘Om, you’re coming to my room’ and fans think he’s furious with Adipurush director Om Raut after the film’s teaser launch. The upcoming film is trolled massively across social media platforms for its poor VFX works and many think that has left Prabhas ‘angry’ as seen in this viral video. Adipurush: Twitterati Finds Renewed Appreciation for Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra One After Teaser of Prabhas’ Film is Out; Is VFX the Reason?

The Viral Video

Om you coming to my room 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kM1UppGVr3 — Venu Prabhas™ (@TheVenuPrabhas) October 3, 2022

Is That True?

Post Adipurush Teaser Launch Effects?

'Then & Now'

Fans Can't Keep Calm

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)