The teaser of Adipurush was released yesterday and since then it has been trolled mercilessly for its poor VFX. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film that is said to be made on a budget of more than Rs 400 crore, what served through the teaser was more like cartoonish look, stated netizens on Twitter. Now many are praising Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra One, which was slammed back then, but now being praised for being way ahead of its time in terms of VFX. Some are even demanding for the sequel of Ra One. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Adipurush: This Hobby VFX Artist's Twitter Breakdown of 'Bad' VFX in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Teaser is Going Viral!

Do You Agree?

One day people will truly realise how #Raone vfx was truly ahead of its time, it is getting more praises as time passess — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) October 2, 2022

Ra One VFX Works In 2011

Demand For Ra One Sequel

These VFX were of 2011, 1 year before one of my favorite movies #TheAvengers released. Hands down to @IamSRK. We want a sequel now. #RaOne pic.twitter.com/lZ40VmdZ4h — SED KKR FAN (@KirketXpertt) October 3, 2022

Ahead Of Time

#RaOne trending rn. ❤️‍🔥 History will always be kinder to 👑 #ShahRukhKhan. RaOne, which was made more than a decade ago (2011), is still the benchmark for VFX-oriented films in India. My man @iamsrk has always been ahead of his time. pic.twitter.com/Blp3V6nYU6 — Sagar (@SRKsArmour) October 3, 2022

Disappointed With Adipurush VFX Works

If movies like adipurush is releasing with these VFX work. Then what is stopping you to make Ra one part 2 with good script writing & content!!!@RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk @vfx_redchillies Why not!!!!!! — * (@SRKsgirlMegha) October 2, 2022

Thoughts Expressed

After watching teaser of #Adipurush My respect toward #Bharmastra and #Ra.one inecred by 10000x — Samir Sharma (@27Samir32) October 3, 2022

Benchmark Set

