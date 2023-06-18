Controversies around Prabhas starrer don’t seem to end. After the dialogue debate, this new information will shock you. The writer announces that Prabhas starrer isn’t an adaptation of Ramayana but an inspiration. Yes, you heard that right! The writer rejected calling it an adaptation. Now, an old video of Manoj Muntashir's claiming that " Adipurush is the same Ramayana that people have heard" surfing the net and no doubt this will make you question which statement to believe. Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Sees a Drop, Collects Rs 240 Crore Worldwide.

Check Out The Video Here:

This #ManojMuntashir is such a hypocrite liar.. He is so shameless. Few months ago he had said that #Aadipursh is the exactly based on the original Ramayan that people know of and they havent changed it at all... Today when the movie has backfired with its content, dialogues… pic.twitter.com/BuwtZ2318j — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) June 18, 2023

