Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla has expressed his displeasure over the omission of his name in the teaser for Maaye, the first song from Sky Force. The song has already been praised for its emotional depth and patriotic themes, but Muntashir, who penned the lyrics, was not credited. Muntashir voiced his frustration, addressing the production companies involved—Jio Studios, Maddock Films, and SaReGaMaPa. He shared a post on X(Formerly known as Twitter), "Please note @jiostudios, @MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal, This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it. Removing writers name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers. If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame." Sky Force is set to hit cinemas this Republic Week, with its release scheduled for January 24. ‘Sky Force’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya Soar As IAF Officers in Patriotic Battle, Co-Starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur (Watch Video).

Manoj Muntashir Shukla's Post

