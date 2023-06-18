On the second day, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan's mythological drama Adipurush sees a drop, collected Rs 240 crore worldwide. Even after receiving several backlash from the audience about the VFX, dialogues, and cinematography of the film, the film is doing good business at the box office. The film is directed by Om Raut. Manoj Muntashir Reacts on Adipurush Dialogues Outrage; Promises Fans Changes in Controversial Lines and Replace Prints in Theatres - View Statement

Check Out T Series Tweet Here:

Adipurush continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide, surpassing expectations with a bumper opening of ₹140 CR on Day 1, it adds ₹100 CR on Day 2, taking the total collection to a phenomenal ₹240 CR in just two days! Jai Shri Ram 🙏https://t.co/0gHImE23yj#Prabhas @omraut… pic.twitter.com/EOCb2GroSQ — T-Series (@TSeries) June 18, 2023

