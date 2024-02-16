Aditya Narayan has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons of late. The actor-singer was seen hitting his fan's hand during his concert with a mike and later, hurling his phone in the air. After the incident, the college student (Lovkesh Chandravanshi) claimed that Aditya had hit him for 'no reason'. Having said that, now while surfing the web, we came across a video on Insta which depicts Lovkesh happily receiving a new phone from his college (Sanjay Rungta College) – the same institution where the concert occurred. Have a look. Aditya Narayan Controversy: Concertgoer Claims the Singer Hit His Hand, Threw Phone Away ‘For No Reason’.

Lovkesh Gets A New Phone:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhilaitrolls | Durg❗️ (@bhilaitrolls)

Aditya Narayan's Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

