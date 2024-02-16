A video of Aditya Narayan from a concert at Rungta College, Bhilai, went viral, showcasing him tossing a fan’s phone during his performance. The reason behind his behaviour was unclear. Now, the concertgoer, reportedly a third-year B.Sc student of the same college, alleged that Aditya hit his hand with a mic and threw away his phone 'for no reason'. The student was quoted as saying, “The concert was going on and I was standing in front of the stage. Aditya sir was performing and he was also taking everyone’s phones and clicking selfies for them. I was right by the stage so I also gave my phone to him for the selfie but he hit my hand with his mic and then threw my phone away for no reason. He was taking selfies with everyone so I thought he would take with me too that’s why I gave my phone,” reports Times Now Digital. Aditya Narayan Snatches Fan’s Phone and Throws It Away During Bhilai Concert, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Aditya Narayan Controversy

College student involved in #AdityaNarayan's concert controversy reveals the entire matterhttps://t.co/j6L2m6jw1g — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) February 16, 2024

