The makers of Ae Watan Mere Watan unveiled the teaser for their upcoming song "Julia." The fast-paced promo hints at Sara Ali Khan's character, Usha, experiencing love. Sung by Divya Kumar and Shashi, the full-fledged retro-inspired track "Julia" drops on March 16 at 11 AM IST. Don't miss the patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on March 24. Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer: Sara Ali Khan's Usha Takes On the British Via Radio in This Empowering Patriotic Tale (Watch Video).

Watch "Julia" Song Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

