Ananya Panday who is currently in Mathura shooting for her next Dream Girl 2, shared a few mesmerising pics on Instagram today. In the photos, the actress can be seen posing on the ghat of the Ganges in a black outfit paired with an orange scarf. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead. Panday was last seen in Liger. Ananya Panday to Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl Sequel – Reports.

Ananya Panday in Mathura:

