Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl sequel has been a hot topic of discussion since quite a time now. As to who will play the leading lady in the film was the question of the hour? Right from Tejasswi Prakash to Sara Ali Khan, many names popped up. But now, as per Pinkvilla, it's Ananya Panday who has bagged the role opposite Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. Tejasswi Prakash to Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 – Reports.

Check It Out:

The makers were looking for a feisty, young star and hence new generation actresses were considered to play the main role opposite #AyushmannKhurrana. #AnanyaPanday has bagged director #RaajShandilya’s sequel. Read to know more 🤩🤩🤩 #DreamGirl https://t.co/e0gx851mOz — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 8, 2022

