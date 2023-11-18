Shah Rukh Khan and family played hosts to footballer David Beckham during his recent visit to India to observe UNICEF-supported initiatives for girls and women in rural areas. After SRK shared a photo calling Beckham an 'absolute gentleman,' Gauri Khan has now expressed gratitude to Sonam Kapoor for facilitating the meeting and posted a heartfelt photo with the football legend, stating, "Was an honor hosting the legendary #davidbeckham! Thank you #sonamkapoor for making this lovely evening happen." Shah Rukh Khan Finally Drops Pic With David Beckham From His Party; Pathaan Star Calls Football Legend 'An Absolute Gentleman' (View Post).

See Gauri Khan's X Post

Was an honour hosting the legendary #davidbeckham ! ♥️ Thank you #sonamkapoor for making this lovely evening happen. pic.twitter.com/DwC0nM95BQ — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 18, 2023

