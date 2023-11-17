Two G.O.A.Ts captured in one frame! Is it a million-dollar picture or a perfectly framed moment with the ideal caption? Well, that’s for you to decide. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture on Instagram with football legend David Beckham, sparking a wave of excitement among netizens. The comments section overflowed with love, hearts, and fire emojis. Shah Rukh sported a navy blue T-shirt paired with a black beaded chain, while David Beckham donned a grey T-shirt and a blue coat. The Pathaan star lauded Beckham as an absolute gentleman and humorously advised him to get some sleep. On November 16, Shah Rukh hosted a special dinner in honor of David Beckham, who was in India to watch the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals between India and New Zealand. Shah Rukh Khan Hosts Exclusive Party for Football Legend David Beckham During ICC World Cup 2023 Festivities in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

