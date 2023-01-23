Afwaah is the upcoming film written and directed by Sudhir Mishra. The makers have confirmed the film’s release date and it’s exactly a month away. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, the upcoming film Afwaah is set to be released in theatres on February 24. Afwaah: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar To Star in Sudhir Mishra’s Quirky Thriller!

Afwaah Release Date

