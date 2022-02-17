Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has chosen Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar for his next film titled Afwaah. The movie will be produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and T-Series. It's said that the flick is going to be a quirky thriller.

