Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has chosen Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar for his next film titled Afwaah. The movie will be produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and T-Series. It's said that the flick is going to be a quirky thriller.
Bringing the biggest #Afwaah ever! Embrking on anothr riveting jurney w/ @Nawazuddin_S, joining us is suprmely talented @bhumipednekar!
Excited to collaborate w/ maverick filmmaker @anubhavsinha & #BhushanKumar as ace producers.
@TSeries @BenarasM#Afwaah to go on floors soon. pic.twitter.com/Isl71gbxEB— Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) February 17, 2022
