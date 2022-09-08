Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji were spotted at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja today to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa ahead of their film Brahmastra's release on September 9. For the lord Ganesha's darshan, both the lads were seen in traditional attire. Brahmastra Part One- Shiva will see couple Ranbir and Alia Bhatt first time together on the silver screen. Brahmastra Box Office Day 1: Trade Experts Predict Rs 27 Crore Plus Opening for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film!

Ranbir Kapoor for Lalbaugcha Raja's Darshan:

