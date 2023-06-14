To be honest, AI is slowly and steadily taking over our lives! Artificial Intelligence is the real deal right now and it's a fact. Now, talking on the same lines, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn recently dropped AI imagined pics of himself on social media which will make you scream 'AI-chya gaavat' (just like him). In the photos, the actor sports three looks - one flaunting his bod, then we have him in a suit with a dog by his side and lastly he is dressed in a kimono. Check out Ajay Devgn's AI pics below. Are Those Tom Cruise's Shockingly Identical 'Stunt Doubles'? This Pic is Going Crazy Viral and Fans Are Confused If It's Real or AI Generated!

Ajay Devgn Goes AI-Chya Gaavat:

AI-chya gaavat 🤯🤯 PS: Here's some crazy AI reimagining of myself by my team. pic.twitter.com/VuCgQ90C8w — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)