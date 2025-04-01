Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ahishek Bachchan are currently attending the wedding of Aishwarya's cousin in Pune. Their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, is also attending the family wedding with them. Several videos and pictures from the wedding festivities have gone viral on the internet. One thing is for sure, Aishwarya and Abhsiehk's marital life is going smoothly, and there is no feud between them as mentioned in the past speculations. Now, a video of the beloved Bollywood couple dancing their hearts out to the song "Kajra Re" at the wedding has taken over the internet by storm. In the viral clip, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya could be seen dancing to the iconic number with full enthusiasm. While the actors were top notch with the steps, their 13-year-old daughter also matched the steps with grace. Now definitely craving to watch the couple star in a movie together. In another video, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek could be seen posing with their family for a picture. However, netizens reacting under the post felt that the two were ignoring each other. One user wrote, "There seems to be no bonding between Ash and Abhishek," while another wrote, "She beautifully ignored him too." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan Twin in White at Ashutosh Gowariker’s Son Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia’s Wedding Reception (See Viral Pics).

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Dance to ‘Kajra Re’ With Daughter Aaradhya at a Family Wedding

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan Pose for a Picture With Their Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

Netizens React to the Family Picture Video

Instagram Comments

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)