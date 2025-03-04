Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark Gowariker tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair with many B-Town biggies in attendance. A few inside pictures from the wedding reception have emerged online. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also blessed the newlyweds at the event. Photos of the couple from the night have gone viral, showing them twinning in ivory ensembles. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a salwar suit, while Abhishek looked dapper in a bandhgala. The photos also showed Aishwarya interacting with her Jodhaa Akbar director, Ashutosh Gowariker, along with her husband. The duo posed for a group picture with the newlyweds as well. Shah Rukh Khan Makes a Stylish Appearance at ‘Swades’ Director Ashutosh Gowariker’s Son Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia’s Wedding Reception (See Viral Pics).

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at Ashutosh Gowariker’s Son’s Wedding Reception

