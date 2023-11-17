Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed off her unconditional love for her ‘angel’ Aaradhya Bachchan who turned 12 on November 16. The actress shared a cute throwback pic to wish her darling daughter on her birthday. She mentioned in the caption of her Insta post, “You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY”. Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His 'Little Princess' Aaradhya on Birthday With Cute Unseen Picture and Heartwarming Note on Insta!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With Her Daughter Aaradhya

