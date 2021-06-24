Mani Ratnam's dark twist to the tale of Ramayan, Raavan was bilingual. It was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil. In the Hindi version, Abhishek Bachchan played the vicious titular character while Vikram played Aishwarya's husband. In Tamil movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran was Aishwarya's husband while Vikram became the bad man. A video with frame-by-frame recreation of a song from the film is going viral. Aishwarya is common in both and so are the scenes.

