Superstar Ajay Devgn was papped attending India and Australia's first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. Pics and videos of the actor from the ground went gone viral online wherein we can see fans going gaga over him. Ajay was spotted promoting his upcoming film Bholaa during the match. Check it out. Rajinikanth Attends India Vs Australia's First ODI Match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (View Pics).

Ajay Devgn at Wankhede Stadium:

Ajay Devgn Promotes Bholaa:

#Bholaa Promotion In Full Swing #AjayDevgn

Hope Film Chla bhut chla pic.twitter.com/sxrA9h2ob6— Guruji Akshay (#OMG2) (@RajMalhotraSing) March 17, 2023

