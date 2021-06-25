It's been two years since Veeru Devgn left for the heavenly abode. Today on his birth anniversary, his son Ajay Devgn remembers him fondly. He shared a throwback picture of him with his father saying that nothing is the same anymore.

I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa🙏. Life hasn’t been the same since. pic.twitter.com/EVEMnwOUnH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 25, 2021

