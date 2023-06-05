Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has once again been shelved from its June 23, 2023 release date. According to Bollywood Hungama, the postponement of Maidaan was anticipated by many, as the film's trailer or any other promotional material had not been released despite less than 20 days remaining until June 23. The filmmakers are now actively considering a new release date and are expected to make an announcement soon. Notably, Maidaan has experienced multiple changes in its release dates in the past. Initially scheduled for November 27, 2020, it was subsequently rescheduled for December 11, 2020, followed by August 13, 2021, October 15, 2021, June 3, 2022, February 17, 2022, and May 12, 2022. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: From Maidaan to Raid 2, Every Upcoming Film of the Bollywood Star.

