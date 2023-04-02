Bollywood star Ajay Devgn turns 54 today and the actor is enjoying the release of his new film Bholaa which hit the big screens on March 30. Well, the superstar has given us hits like Phool Aur Kaante, Vijaypath, Naajayaz, Zakhm, Lajja, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Gangaajal, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai to Tanhaji and Drishyam series. Ajay Devgn initially didn't plan to make a career in acting, however his father Veeru Devgn’s connection with films made this possible, Veeru Devgan was a popular action director. Ajay’s first film Phool Aur Kaante makers’ first choice was Akshay Kumar but Ajay grabbed the opportunity and the film became a hit. Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Action Thriller Stands at a Total of Rs 18.60 Crore in India.

Ajay Devgn is known for his intense eyes look and firepower dialogue delivery that are a true treat for his fans. Last year he made his digital debut through Disney+ Hotstar Original Series Rudra which featured Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna among others. The Bollywood superstar has some interesting films lined up under the pipeline and on his 54th Birthday we are going to take a look at every upcoming film of the actor. Below is the list of every upcoming film of Ajay Devgn. Bholaa Ending Explained: Decoding the Star Cameo in the Climax of Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s Kaithi Remake and How It Will Expand the Franchise (SPOILER ALERT).

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan trailer was unveiled recently and it was well received among the audiences as the film is based on the biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, a legendary football coach, that will reveal India’s golden era 1951-1962. Helmed by Amit Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Joy Sengupta, Maidaan is slated to hit the big screens on June 23.

Singham Again

It’s official! Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s next Singham will be an action-packed cop drama where veteran Jackie Shroff plays the main antagonist. Ajay to end terror in occupied Kashmir in Pakistan. Deepika is lady Singham opposite Ajay, they will share the screen for the first time, shoot starts in July 2023, eyeing Diwali 2024 for the theatre release.

Chanakya

Neeraj Pandey to direct a film based on the greatest political thinker, philosopher, economist, and royal advisor Chanakya and the megastar Ajay Devgn to play a key role in the flick.

Raid 2

The 2018 film Raid featured Ajay, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla in main roles and Devgn will also star in the film's sequel as well. The film did a business of Rs 150 crore at the box office and fans of the Bollywood superstar are surely excited for this sequel..

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are coming back with a romantic drama titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! The film is helmed by Neeraj Pandey and is touted to be a unique musical love story spanning 20 years and is set between 2002 and 2023. The movie's music to be composed by RRR's oscar-winning composer MM Kreem.

