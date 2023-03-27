Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has confirmed that she is dating Sharan Sharma with a cute birthday wish on Instagram. She posted a video of the two out for a romantic birthday dinner, with her arm slung around his shoulder and appeared to be giving him a kiss on the cheek. Although it's difficult to tell as the video begins right after.

View Akansha's Birthday Wish:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kanch 🫶 (@akansharanjankapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)