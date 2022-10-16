Akshay Kumar is known for his wit and humour in the entertainment industry. He is also very humble and grounded as an A-Lister Bollywood personality. Recently, a media portal reported about him having a private jet which costs him Rs 260 crore and Akshay called out on the same. Here is what he wrote: ‘Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you.’ Akshay Kumar Launches Ram Setu - The Run Game Based on His Upcoming Movie (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. 👇#POFbyAK pic.twitter.com/TMIEhdV3f6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)