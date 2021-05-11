Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and gave a shout-out to one of his African fan clubs for doing a great job amid the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar's fan club is called Akkians Africa and they have been donating food to the disabled in these testing times.

Akshay Kumar:

As the world at large is been affected by #CoronavirusPandemic We the @Akkians_Africa donate food items to the Amputee and people with disability to help push hunger in these difficult time we are facing in the world. We don't only love @akshaykumar we follows his principle. pic.twitter.com/3ly4cnSvQH — AKSHAY KUMAR FAMILY WEST AFRICA SIERRA LEONE (@Akkians_Africa) May 10, 2021

