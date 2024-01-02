Twinkle Khanna just dropped a hilarious vacation video on Instagram that proves Akshay Kumar and her are having a blast in the Maldives. The clip is a delightful mix of New Year's Eve revelry, sun-kissed beach moments and some laugh-out-loud mishaps. We see Akki erupting in laughter as Twinkle takes a tumble on her bike, followed by snippets of them swimming with fishes, soaking up the sun and enjoying quality family time with their kids Aarav and Nitara. Have a look! Karisma Kapoor Enjoys Nature, Cuisine and Basks in the Sun During Her Thai Escapade (See Pics).

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Chill in Maldives:

