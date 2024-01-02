Trading bustling city life for sun-kissed shores, Karisma Kapoor has traded glitz for island bliss. Lolo shared captivating glimpses of her New Year escape from Thailand, leaving fans yearning for a taste of her paradise. From lounging on a luxuriously sleek yacht, the turquoise waters shimmering beneath her to basking in the golden glow of the sun on pristine sands, Karisma paints a picture of pure serenity. Also indulging in the island's culinary delights, her vibrant snapshots of exotic dishes look flavourful. Embracing the peace and tranquility of her retreat, she seems to be saying namaste to 2024 with a renewed sense of joy and connection to nature. Karisma Kapoor Cruises out of 2023 in Style Wearing a White Chikankari Kurti (View Pic).

Karisma Kapoor Drops Pics From Her Vacay:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

