Akshay Kumar offered bhog to Shri Hansratna Surishwarji, who concluded his remarkable 180-day fast on March 31 at NSCI, Mumbai. Draped in a pristine kurta, Akshay Kumar attended the grand ceremony, seeking blessings ahead of the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Did This Dialogue of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Take a DIG at Film’s Clash With Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan? (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Offers First Meal To Shri Hansratna Surishwarji

